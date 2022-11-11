 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genus Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.63 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.63 crore in September 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 177.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2022 up 361.83% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 56.59% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Genus Power shares closed at 84.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.38% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.

Genus Power Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.63 187.04 177.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.63 187.04 177.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.81 117.29 99.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.75 6.72 15.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.91 29.16 26.06
Depreciation 4.75 4.65 5.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.85 19.56 22.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.06 9.66 9.36
Other Income 4.57 10.04 -0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.64 19.69 8.50
Interest 5.85 5.73 7.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.78 13.97 1.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.78 13.97 1.25
Tax 4.04 1.67 3.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.74 12.30 -2.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.74 12.30 -2.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.22 -0.36 -0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.53 11.94 -2.49
Equity Share Capital 25.75 25.75 25.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.52 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.51 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.52 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.51 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 11, 2022
