English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Genus Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.63 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.63 crore in September 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 177.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2022 up 361.83% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 56.59% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

    Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

    Close

    Genus Power shares closed at 84.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.38% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Power Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.63187.04177.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.63187.04177.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.81117.2999.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.756.7215.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.9129.1626.06
    Depreciation4.754.655.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8519.5622.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.069.669.36
    Other Income4.5710.04-0.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6419.698.50
    Interest5.855.737.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7813.971.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7813.971.25
    Tax4.041.673.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7412.30-2.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7412.30-2.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.22-0.36-0.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.5311.94-2.49
    Equity Share Capital25.7525.7525.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.52-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.280.51-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.52-0.11
    Diluted EPS0.280.51-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Genus Power #Genus Power Infrastructures #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am