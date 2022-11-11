Genus Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.63 crore, up 22.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.63 crore in September 2022 up 22.97% from Rs. 177.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2022 up 361.83% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 56.59% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Genus Power shares closed at 84.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.38% returns over the last 6 months and 26.20% over the last 12 months.