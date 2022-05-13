 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genus Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.04 crore, down 5.05% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.04 crore in March 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 190.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022 down 24.64% from Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.57 crore in March 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 41.68 crore in March 2021.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2021.

Genus Power shares closed at 81.15 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.57% returns over the last 6 months and 52.97% over the last 12 months.

Genus Power Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.04 195.87 190.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.04 195.87 190.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.86 121.03 108.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.45 3.72 3.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.29 27.40 21.55
Depreciation 5.03 5.21 5.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.22 22.81 17.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.10 15.70 34.07
Other Income 19.44 11.05 2.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.54 26.75 36.31
Interest 5.48 7.27 7.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.07 19.48 29.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.07 19.48 29.24
Tax 6.63 4.37 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.44 15.12 28.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.44 15.12 28.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 -0.34 -0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.36 14.77 28.35
Equity Share Capital 25.75 25.75 25.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.64 1.23
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.63 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.64 1.23
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.63 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
