English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Genus Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.11 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 261.11 crore in June 2023 up 39.6% from Rs. 187.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2023 up 93.08% from Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.50 crore in June 2023 up 95.15% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022.

    Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    Genus Power shares closed at 197.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 125.30% returns over the last 6 months and 161.78% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Power Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations261.11202.32187.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations261.11202.32187.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.75153.45117.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.01-32.106.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7431.1829.16
    Depreciation4.724.644.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1422.7419.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7522.419.66
    Other Income19.03-22.2610.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.780.1419.69
    Interest12.429.625.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.37-9.4813.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.37-9.4813.97
    Tax7.341.931.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.02-11.4112.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.02-11.4112.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.13-0.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.05-11.2911.94
    Equity Share Capital25.7625.7625.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.00-0.490.52
    Diluted EPS0.99-0.480.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.00-0.490.52
    Diluted EPS0.99-0.480.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Genus Power #Genus Power Infrastructures #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!