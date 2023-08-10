Genus Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.11 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.11 crore in June 2023 up 39.6% from Rs. 187.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2023 up 93.08% from Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.50 crore in June 2023 up 95.15% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

Genus Power shares closed at 197.25 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 125.30% returns over the last 6 months and 161.78% over the last 12 months.