Genus Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.04 crore, up 43.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.04 crore in June 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 130.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2022 down 49.86% from Rs. 23.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2021.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

Genus Power shares closed at 78.00 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.

Genus Power Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.04 181.04 130.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.04 181.04 130.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 117.29 126.86 95.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.72 -11.45 -15.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.16 27.29 25.86
Depreciation 4.65 5.03 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.56 19.22 19.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.66 14.10 0.02
Other Income 10.04 19.44 29.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.69 33.54 29.74
Interest 5.73 5.48 5.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.97 28.07 24.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.97 28.07 24.09
Tax 1.67 6.63 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.30 21.44 24.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.30 21.44 24.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.36 -0.08 -0.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.94 21.36 23.82
Equity Share Capital 25.75 25.75 25.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.93 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.93 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.93 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.93 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
