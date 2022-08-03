Genus Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.04 crore, up 43.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.04 crore in June 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 130.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2022 down 49.86% from Rs. 23.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2021.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

Genus Power shares closed at 78.00 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.