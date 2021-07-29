MARKET NEWS

Genus Power Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.36 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.36 crore in June 2021 up 55.15% from Rs. 84.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.82 crore in June 2021 up 120.07% from Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2021 up 61.74% from Rs. 21.51 crore in June 2020.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2020.

Genus Power shares closed at 70.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.18% returns over the last 6 months and 200.42% over the last 12 months.

Genus Power Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations130.36190.6784.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations130.36190.6784.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials95.05108.7544.36
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.233.899.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.8621.5520.65
Depreciation5.055.375.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.6217.0411.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.0234.07-7.10
Other Income29.732.2423.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7436.3116.13
Interest5.657.076.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0929.249.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.0929.249.34
Tax0.030.59-1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0628.6511.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0628.6511.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25-0.30-0.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.8228.3510.82
Equity Share Capital25.7425.7425.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.041.230.47
Diluted EPS1.031.230.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.041.230.47
Diluted EPS1.031.230.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:44 pm

