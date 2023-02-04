Genus Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 195.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in December 2022 up 47.54% from Rs. 14.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.86 crore in December 2022 up 30.98% from Rs. 31.96 crore in December 2021.
Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.
|Genus Power shares closed at 93.90 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.24% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|200.40
|218.63
|195.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|200.40
|218.63
|195.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.05
|159.81
|121.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.30
|-13.75
|3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.41
|31.91
|27.40
|Depreciation
|4.69
|4.75
|5.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.75
|23.85
|22.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.79
|12.06
|15.70
|Other Income
|21.38
|4.57
|11.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.17
|16.64
|26.75
|Interest
|7.63
|5.85
|7.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.54
|10.78
|19.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.54
|10.78
|19.48
|Tax
|7.53
|4.04
|4.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.01
|6.74
|15.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.01
|6.74
|15.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.22
|-0.22
|-0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.79
|6.53
|14.77
|Equity Share Capital
|25.76
|25.75
|25.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|0.28
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.94
|0.28
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|0.28
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.94
|0.28
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited