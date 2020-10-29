Genus Paper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.11 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.11 crore in September 2020 up 4.46% from Rs. 76.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020 down 31.98% from Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2020 down 2.02% from Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2019.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2019.

Genus Paper shares closed at 4.85 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.