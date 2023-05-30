Genus Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.41 crore, up 50.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.41 crore in March 2023 up 50.67% from Rs. 128.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 93.06% from Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2023 up 67.18% from Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2022.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Genus Paper shares closed at 13.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.