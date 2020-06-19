Genus Paper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.33 crore, down 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.33 crore in March 2020 down 3.67% from Rs. 68.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 137.79% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2020 up 45.95% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2019.

Genus Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Genus Paper shares closed at 5.10 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.93% over the last 12 months.