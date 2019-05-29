Genus Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.85 crore, down 31.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.85 crore in March 2019 down 31.18% from Rs. 100.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 88.93% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2019 down 52.98% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2018.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2018.

Genus Paper shares closed at 8.70 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.40% returns over the last 6 months and -15.94% over the last 12 months.