English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Genus Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.91 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.91 crore in June 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 157.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 52.35% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2023 up 51.5% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2022.

    Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    Genus Paper shares closed at 18.26 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Paper & Boards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.91193.41157.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.91193.41157.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.82138.24129.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-8.24-9.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.596.015.25
    Depreciation5.806.725.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8643.4124.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.857.262.79
    Other Income--0.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.857.292.79
    Interest6.406.671.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.450.620.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.450.620.85
    Tax0.120.140.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.470.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.470.69
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Genus Paper #Genus Paper & Boards #paper #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!