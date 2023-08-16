Genus Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.91 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.91 crore in June 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 157.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 52.35% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2023 up 51.5% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2022.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Genus Paper shares closed at 18.26 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.