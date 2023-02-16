Genus Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 127.77 176.28 111.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 127.77 176.28 111.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 87.87 132.64 87.78 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.60 4.73 -2.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.45 5.40 3.84 Depreciation 6.20 6.21 3.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.78 37.89 18.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -10.58 1.36 Other Income -- 0.01 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -10.57 1.36 Interest 3.12 1.83 0.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.05 -12.40 0.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.05 -12.40 0.70 Tax -0.01 -0.54 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.04 -11.85 0.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.04 -11.85 0.70 Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 25.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.12 -0.46 0.03 Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.46 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.12 -0.46 0.03 Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.46 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited