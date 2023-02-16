 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Genus Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in December 2022 up 14.09% from Rs. 111.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 537.03% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021. Genus Paper shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.
Genus Paper & Boards
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations127.77176.28111.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations127.77176.28111.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials87.87132.6487.78
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.604.73-2.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.455.403.84
Depreciation6.206.213.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.7837.8918.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-10.581.36
Other Income--0.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-10.571.36
Interest3.121.830.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.05-12.400.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.05-12.400.70
Tax-0.01-0.540.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.04-11.850.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.04-11.850.70
Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.12-0.460.03
Diluted EPS-0.12-0.460.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.12-0.460.03
Diluted EPS-0.12-0.460.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Genus Paper #Genus Paper & Boards #paper #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am