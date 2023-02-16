Genus Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in December 2022 up 14.09% from Rs. 111.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 537.03% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.
|Genus Paper shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.
|Genus Paper & Boards
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.77
|176.28
|111.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.77
|176.28
|111.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.87
|132.64
|87.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.60
|4.73
|-2.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.45
|5.40
|3.84
|Depreciation
|6.20
|6.21
|3.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.78
|37.89
|18.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-10.58
|1.36
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-10.57
|1.36
|Interest
|3.12
|1.83
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.05
|-12.40
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.05
|-12.40
|0.70
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.54
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.04
|-11.85
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.04
|-11.85
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|25.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.46
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.46
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.46
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.46
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited