    Genus Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in December 2022 up 14.09% from Rs. 111.99 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 537.03% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.Genus Paper shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.
    Genus Paper & Boards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.77176.28111.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.77176.28111.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.87132.6487.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.604.73-2.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.455.403.84
    Depreciation6.206.213.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7837.8918.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-10.581.36
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-10.571.36
    Interest3.121.830.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.05-12.400.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.05-12.400.70
    Tax-0.01-0.540.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.04-11.850.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.04-11.850.70
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.460.03
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.460.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.460.03
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.460.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

