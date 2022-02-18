Genus Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.99 crore, up 38.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.99 crore in December 2021 up 38.81% from Rs. 80.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 down 83.25% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021 down 50.27% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2020.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Genus Paper shares closed at 14.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)