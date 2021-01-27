Genus Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore, up 97.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore in December 2020 up 97.78% from Rs. 40.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2020 up 2394.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2020 up 94.39% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2019.

Genus Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Genus Paper shares closed at 6.75 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.00% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.