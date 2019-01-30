Genus Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 109.38 crore, up 22.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.38 crore in December 2018 up 22.39% from Rs. 89.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 down 81.01% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2018 down 44.76% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2017.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Genus Paper shares closed at 8.70 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.91% returns over the last 6 months and -45.45% over the last 12 months.