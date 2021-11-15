Genus Paper Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore, up 81.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.35 crore in September 2021 up 81.44% from Rs. 80.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021 down 76.35% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2021 down 17.55% from Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2020.

Genus Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2020.

Genus Paper shares closed at 11.10 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.40% returns over the last 6 months and 133.68% over the last 12 months.