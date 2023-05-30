English
    Genus Paper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 223.35 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 223.35 crore in March 2023 up 27.73% from Rs. 174.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 102.24% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.02% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022.

    Genus Paper shares closed at 13.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Paper & Boards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.35141.64174.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations223.35141.64174.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.03126.78136.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.81-29.87-4.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.606.114.87
    Depreciation7.366.854.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9932.0926.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.56-0.337.17
    Other Income2.200.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.76-0.297.21
    Interest8.005.300.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.24-5.596.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.24-5.596.37
    Tax-0.07-0.65-1.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-4.947.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-4.947.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.17-4.947.65
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.190.30
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.190.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.190.30
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.190.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm