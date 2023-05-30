Genus Paper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 223.35 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.35 crore in March 2023 up 27.73% from Rs. 174.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 102.24% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.02% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022.

Genus Paper shares closed at 13.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.