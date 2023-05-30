Genus Paper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 223.35 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:
Net Sales at Rs 223.35 crore in March 2023 up 27.73% from Rs. 174.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 102.24% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.02% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2022.
Genus Paper shares closed at 13.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Genus Paper & Boards
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|223.35
|141.64
|174.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|223.35
|141.64
|174.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|153.03
|126.78
|136.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.81
|-29.87
|-4.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.60
|6.11
|4.87
|Depreciation
|7.36
|6.85
|4.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.99
|32.09
|26.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.56
|-0.33
|7.17
|Other Income
|2.20
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.76
|-0.29
|7.21
|Interest
|8.00
|5.30
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-5.59
|6.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|-5.59
|6.37
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.65
|-1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-4.94
|7.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-4.94
|7.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.17
|-4.94
|7.65
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|25.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited