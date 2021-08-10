Genus Paper Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.45 crore, up 191.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.45 crore in June 2021 up 191.67% from Rs. 31.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2021 up 154.65% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2021 up 970.27% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

Genus Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Genus Paper shares closed at 11.10 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.47% returns over the last 6 months and 117.65% over the last 12 months.