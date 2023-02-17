 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genus Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 170.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 134.73% from Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 23.61 crore in December 2021.

Genus Paper & Boards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.64 177.46 170.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.64 177.46 170.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.78 139.50 129.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.87 -4.64 -8.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.11 5.83 4.66
Depreciation 6.85 6.86 3.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.09 39.05 21.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -9.13 19.68
Other Income 0.04 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -9.11 19.68
Interest 5.30 2.76 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.59 -11.87 18.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.59 -11.87 18.47
Tax -0.65 -0.41 4.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.94 -11.46 14.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.94 -11.46 14.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.94 -11.46 14.22
Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 25.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.45 0.55
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.45 0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.45 0.55
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.45 0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited