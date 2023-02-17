Genus Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 170.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 134.73% from Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 23.61 crore in December 2021.