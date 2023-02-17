English
    Genus Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 170.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 134.73% from Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 23.61 crore in December 2021.

    Genus Paper shares closed at 15.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Paper & Boards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.64177.46170.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.64177.46170.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.78139.50129.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.87-4.64-8.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.115.834.66
    Depreciation6.856.863.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.0939.0521.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-9.1319.68
    Other Income0.040.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-9.1119.68
    Interest5.302.761.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.59-11.8718.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.59-11.8718.47
    Tax-0.65-0.414.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.94-11.4614.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.94-11.4614.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.94-11.4614.22
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7125.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.450.55
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.450.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.450.55
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.450.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Genus Paper #Genus Paper & Boards #paper #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am