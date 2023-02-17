Genus Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Paper & Boards are:
Net Sales at Rs 141.64 crore in December 2022 down 17.02% from Rs. 170.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 134.73% from Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 23.61 crore in December 2021.
Genus Paper shares closed at 15.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.
|Genus Paper & Boards
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141.64
|177.46
|170.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141.64
|177.46
|170.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|126.78
|139.50
|129.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.87
|-4.64
|-8.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.11
|5.83
|4.66
|Depreciation
|6.85
|6.86
|3.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.09
|39.05
|21.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-9.13
|19.68
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-9.11
|19.68
|Interest
|5.30
|2.76
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.59
|-11.87
|18.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.59
|-11.87
|18.47
|Tax
|-0.65
|-0.41
|4.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.94
|-11.46
|14.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.94
|-11.46
|14.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.94
|-11.46
|14.22
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|25.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.45
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.45
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.45
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.45
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited