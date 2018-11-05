Genomic Valley Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 48.95% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2018 up 48.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 204.54% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

Genomic Valley EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2017.

Genomic Valley shares closed at 10.00 on July 09, 2015 (BSE)