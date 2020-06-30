Genomic Valley Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 4.87% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 21.52% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Genomic Valley EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Genomic Valley shares closed at 14.04 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)