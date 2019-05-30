Genomic Valley Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 53.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 53.44% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 201.65% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Genomic Valley EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2018.

Genomic Valley shares closed at 10.00 on July 09, 2015 (BSE)