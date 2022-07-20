Genomic Valley Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 5981.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 5981.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 522.12% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Genomic Valley EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Genomic Valley shares closed at 34.15 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)