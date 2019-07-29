Genomic Valley Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 10.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2019 down 10.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 70.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Genomic Valley EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Genomic Valley shares closed at 10.00 on July 09, 2015 (BSE)