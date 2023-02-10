 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genomic Valley Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 2630.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genomic Valley Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 2630.06% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 7967.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Genomic Valley Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.67 0.02 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.67 0.02 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.02 0.01
Depreciation -- 0.01 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.04 -0.07
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.03 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 -0.03 0.01
Exceptional Items -0.90 0.09 --
P/L Before Tax -0.85 0.06 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.85 0.06 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.85 0.06 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.05 3.05 3.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.79 0.20 0.04
Diluted EPS -2.79 0.20 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.79 0.20 0.04
Diluted EPS -2.79 0.20 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited