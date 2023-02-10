Genomic Valley Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 2630.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 2630.06% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 7967.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Genomic Valley shares closed at 21.75 on January 03, 2023 (BSE)