Genomic Valley Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 2630.06% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genomic Valley Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 2630.06% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 7967.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Genomic Valley Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.670.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.670.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.60----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation--0.010.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.04-0.07
    Other Income0.010.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.030.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.04-0.030.01
    Exceptional Items-0.900.09--
    P/L Before Tax-0.850.060.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.850.060.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.850.060.01
    Equity Share Capital3.053.053.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.790.200.04
    Diluted EPS-2.790.200.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.790.200.04
    Diluted EPS-2.790.200.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited