    Gennex Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.15 crore, down 10.04% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gennex Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.15 crore in March 2023 down 10.04% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 56.09% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2023 up 56.83% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Gennex Labs shares closed at 6.93 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.

    Gennex Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1513.9020.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1513.9020.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.0512.4813.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-4.55-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.981.972.07
    Depreciation0.200.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.892.904.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.070.910.58
    Other Income1.590.731.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.671.631.63
    Interest0.510.180.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.161.451.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.161.451.28
    Tax0.480.360.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.671.081.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.671.081.07
    Equity Share Capital17.6616.1112.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.070.10
    Diluted EPS0.100.070.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.070.10
    Diluted EPS0.100.070.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
