Gennex Labs Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, up 41.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in March 2021 up 41.55% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021 up 543.37% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021 up 248.65% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 11.15 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 125.25% returns over the last 6 months and 137.23% over the last 12 months.