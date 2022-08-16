Gennex Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.94 crore, up 34.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.94 crore in June 2022 up 34.36% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022 down 21.06% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021.

Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 6.57 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.11% over the last 12 months.