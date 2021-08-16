Gennex Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore, down 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore in June 2021 down 20.49% from Rs. 13.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 159.01% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021 up 85.39% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2020.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 9.19 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)