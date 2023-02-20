Gennex Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 37.36% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.