 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gennex Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 35% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gennex Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in September 2022 up 35% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.
Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021. Gennex Labs shares closed at 6.51 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.
Gennex Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations19.1113.9414.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.1113.9414.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.9712.408.71
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.82-4.23-0.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.911.861.82
Depreciation0.100.180.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.083.032.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.250.701.61
Other Income0.510.570.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.761.271.74
Interest0.360.260.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.401.011.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.401.011.50
Tax0.350.250.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.050.751.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.050.751.11
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.050.751.11
Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.060.09
Diluted EPS0.080.060.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.060.09
Diluted EPS0.080.060.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gennex Laboratories #Gennex Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm