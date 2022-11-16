Gennex Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 35% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gennex Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in September 2022 up 35% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.
Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.
|Gennex Labs shares closed at 6.51 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.
|Gennex Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.11
|13.94
|14.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.11
|13.94
|14.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.97
|12.40
|8.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.82
|-4.23
|-0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|1.86
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.18
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.08
|3.03
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.25
|0.70
|1.61
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.57
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.76
|1.27
|1.74
|Interest
|0.36
|0.26
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.40
|1.01
|1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.40
|1.01
|1.50
|Tax
|0.35
|0.25
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.05
|0.75
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.05
|0.75
|1.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.05
|0.75
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.06
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited