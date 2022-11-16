Gennex Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, up 35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in September 2022 up 35% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.