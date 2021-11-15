Gennex Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.16 crore, down 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.16 crore in September 2021 down 5.22% from Rs. 14.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021 up 16.17% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 7.40 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)