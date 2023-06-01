Gennex Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore, down 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore in March 2023 down 7.54% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 89.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2023 up 92.35% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 6.93 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.