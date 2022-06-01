Gennex Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.18 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.18 crore in March 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 44.96% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 29.07% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 6.79 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.95% over the last 12 months.