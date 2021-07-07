Gennex Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gennex Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Gennex Labs shares closed at 12.19 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 142.83% returns over the last 6 months and 159.36% over the last 12 months.
|Gennex Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.21
|15.45
|14.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.21
|15.45
|14.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.70
|9.87
|9.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|-0.77
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|1.92
|1.93
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.37
|2.67
|3.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.34
|1.54
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.16
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|1.70
|0.51
|Interest
|0.21
|0.14
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.15
|1.56
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.15
|1.56
|0.34
|Tax
|0.20
|0.33
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.95
|1.23
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.95
|1.23
|0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.95
|1.23
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited