Gennex Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, up 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in June 2023 up 18.3% from Rs. 13.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 up 278.32% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2023 up 251.72% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 7.93 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.77% returns over the last 6 months and 19.25% over the last 12 months.