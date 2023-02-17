Gennex Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.81% from Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 37.36% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 5.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.30% over the last 12 months.