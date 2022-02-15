Gennex Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, up 6.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in December 2021 up 6.8% from Rs. 15.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 down 35.59% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 down 30.73% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2020.

Gennex Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 8.67 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and 78.76% over the last 12 months.