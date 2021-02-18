Gennex Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.45 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.45 crore in December 2020 up 5.26% from Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020 up 552.88% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2020 up 134.15% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Gennex Labs shares closed at 4.63 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)