MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gennex Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.45 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gennex Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.45 crore in December 2020 up 5.26% from Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020 up 552.88% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2020 up 134.15% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

Gennex Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Close

Gennex Labs shares closed at 4.63 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)

Gennex Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15.4514.9416.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.4514.9416.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.879.0910.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.77-0.20-0.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.921.691.70
Depreciation0.220.220.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.672.893.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.541.250.98
Other Income0.160.190.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.701.451.32
Interest0.140.230.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.561.221.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.561.221.07
Tax0.330.360.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.230.870.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.230.870.80
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.230.870.79
Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.070.06
Diluted EPS0.100.070.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.070.06
Diluted EPS0.100.070.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gennex Laboratories #Gennex Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.