    Genesys Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.09 crore, up 30.02% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.09 crore in March 2023 up 30.02% from Rs. 35.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 up 108.58% from Rs. 93.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2023 up 51.75% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022.

    Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.98 in March 2022.

    Genesys Int shares closed at 348.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.74% returns over the last 6 months and -20.42% over the last 12 months.

    Genesys International Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0954.0735.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0954.0735.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----11.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7212.719.94
    Depreciation4.903.242.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8722.204.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5915.927.13
    Other Income1.311.811.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9017.739.02
    Interest1.220.350.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6817.388.88
    Exceptional Items-----100.39
    P/L Before Tax11.6817.38-91.51
    Tax3.643.762.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0413.62-93.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0413.62-93.68
    Equity Share Capital18.8818.4615.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.89-29.98
    Diluted EPS2.243.71-27.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.89-29.98
    Diluted EPS2.243.71-27.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

