Genesys Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.09 crore, up 30.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.09 crore in March 2023 up 30.02% from Rs. 35.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 up 108.58% from Rs. 93.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2023 up 51.75% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.98 in March 2022.

Genesys Int shares closed at 348.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.74% returns over the last 6 months and -20.42% over the last 12 months.