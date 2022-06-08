 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genesys Int Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.68 crore in March 2022 down 345.23% from Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022 up 47.18% from Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2021.

Genesys Int shares closed at 457.25 on June 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.

Genesys International Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.44 39.03 31.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.44 39.03 31.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.12 12.05 9.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.94 10.56 11.44
Depreciation 2.71 2.38 2.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.55 2.57 3.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.13 11.46 4.21
Other Income 1.89 0.85 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.02 12.31 5.25
Interest 0.14 0.94 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.88 11.37 3.87
Exceptional Items -100.39 -- -27.85
P/L Before Tax -91.51 11.37 -23.98
Tax 2.17 2.35 -2.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -93.68 9.02 -21.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -93.68 9.02 -21.04
Equity Share Capital 15.68 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -29.98 2.89 -6.75
Diluted EPS -27.69 2.78 -6.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -29.98 2.89 -6.75
Diluted EPS -27.69 2.78 -6.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:11 pm
