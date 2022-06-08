Genesys Int Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.44 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 31.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.68 crore in March 2022 down 345.23% from Rs. 21.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2022 up 47.18% from Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2021.
Genesys Int shares closed at 457.25 on June 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.
|Genesys International Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.44
|39.03
|31.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.44
|39.03
|31.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.12
|12.05
|9.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.94
|10.56
|11.44
|Depreciation
|2.71
|2.38
|2.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.55
|2.57
|3.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.13
|11.46
|4.21
|Other Income
|1.89
|0.85
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.02
|12.31
|5.25
|Interest
|0.14
|0.94
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.88
|11.37
|3.87
|Exceptional Items
|-100.39
|--
|-27.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-91.51
|11.37
|-23.98
|Tax
|2.17
|2.35
|-2.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-93.68
|9.02
|-21.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-93.68
|9.02
|-21.04
|Equity Share Capital
|15.68
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.98
|2.89
|-6.75
|Diluted EPS
|-27.69
|2.78
|-6.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.98
|2.89
|-6.75
|Diluted EPS
|-27.69
|2.78
|-6.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited