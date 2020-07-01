Genesys Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore, down 52.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore in March 2020 down 52.79% from Rs. 40.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2020 down 276.16% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2020 down 134.16% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2019.

Genesys Int shares closed at 43.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.