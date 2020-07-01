Genesys Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore, down 52.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.10 crore in March 2020 down 52.79% from Rs. 40.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2020 down 276.16% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2020 down 134.16% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2019.
Genesys Int shares closed at 43.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -43.58% over the last 12 months.
|Genesys International Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.10
|28.03
|40.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.10
|28.03
|40.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.03
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.94
|18.14
|16.07
|Depreciation
|3.05
|2.92
|2.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.30
|6.42
|17.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.23
|0.56
|5.15
|Other Income
|2.41
|0.91
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.81
|1.46
|5.84
|Interest
|0.22
|0.79
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.03
|0.68
|4.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.03
|0.68
|4.88
|Tax
|0.08
|-1.28
|1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.11
|1.95
|3.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.11
|1.95
|3.47
|Equity Share Capital
|15.57
|15.57
|15.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|0.63
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|0.61
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|0.63
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|0.61
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am