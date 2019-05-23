Genesys Int Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in March 2019 up 30.25% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2019 down 42.76% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2019 down 23.05% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2018.

Genesys Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2018.

Genesys Int shares closed at 86.45 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.50% returns over the last 6 months and -63.13% over the last 12 months.