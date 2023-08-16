English
    Genesys Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.17 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.17 crore in June 2023 down 19.82% from Rs. 42.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 91.91% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2023 down 48.68% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022.

    Genesys Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2022.

    Genesys Int shares closed at 282.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.95% returns over the last 6 months and -52.66% over the last 12 months.

    Genesys International Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.1746.0942.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.1746.0942.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.64--14.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5114.7212.79
    Depreciation5.294.902.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.4414.873.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.3111.599.36
    Other Income1.211.311.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.5212.9010.77
    Interest0.661.220.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.8611.6810.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.8611.6810.21
    Tax0.233.642.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.638.047.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.638.047.75
    Equity Share Capital18.8918.8815.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.172.302.36
    Diluted EPS0.172.242.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.172.302.36
    Diluted EPS0.172.242.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

