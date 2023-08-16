Genesys Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.17 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.17 crore in June 2023 down 19.82% from Rs. 42.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 91.91% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2023 down 48.68% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022.

Genesys Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2022.

Genesys Int shares closed at 282.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.95% returns over the last 6 months and -52.66% over the last 12 months.